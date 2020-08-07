Advertisement

RCSFUN carnival is in Sturgis for the first time

RCS Fair in Sturgis
RCS Fair in Sturgis(KOTA/KEVN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:51 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

If you have passed by Lazelle Street in Sturgis since Wednesday, you may have seen a big Ferris wheel because there’s a carnival in town.

RCSFUN, or Ray Cammack Shows , is a company that goes around the country and set up fairs and carnivals, but this is their first time coming to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The carnival will be in town every day until August 16.

There are classic carnival snacks, rides, and stuffed animals for people to win. They are open at two in the afternoon and depending on each day’s event, they usually close around midnight.

The vice president of RCSFUN says, ”Come and be the first one to ride the observation wheels, the RCS observation wheels, get a good look of the Black Hills, and the surrounding areas from about 110 feet in the air.”

The fair is located at the corner of the 6th and Lazelle Street, tickets can be purchased on site.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hideaway Hills sinkhole no longer dangerous

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The sinkhole that caused an evacuation of a dozen homes in Black Hawk does not appear to be a threat to Interstate 90 near Exit 52.

Community

Movies under the stars ends due to lack of volunteers

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:40 PM MDT
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
This popular family-friendly event is saying good-bye

News

Sturgis Car Museum preserves automotive history

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:23 PM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
The museum has many cars for you to experience.

Coronavirus

Monument Health doctor talks about emotional impact of treating COVID-19 patients

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:15 PM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are almost five million cases of COVID-19 in the United States.

Latest News

Good Morning Black Hills

The Journey Museum ramps up content ahead of Rally

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:07 AM MDT
|
By Blake Joseph
Blake Joseph talks to Kilpatrick about the upcoming struggles the museum faces and the direction it wants to take for future visitors and South Dakotans.

Community

Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Carne Asada Seasoning

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:40 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Carne Asada Seasoning

Good Morning Black Hills

Dog saves owner from rattlesnake bite by Centennial Trail

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:37 AM MDT
|
By Natalie Morris
Last Friday, Devin Diede was hiking with his wife Alex when they encountered a rattlesnake right before they stepped on to Centennial Trail by Sheridan Lake.

Good Morning Black Hills

Black Hills Special Services Cooperative commits to stronger communities

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:17 AM MDT
|
By Blake Joseph
Blake Joseph sits down with Pam Lange to get her take on art projects during the coronavirus.

Good Morning Black Hills

YMCA provides fun programming to keep kids safe

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:17 AM MDT
|
By Blake Joseph
Blake Joseph interviews CEO for info

Community

Activists paddle around Pactola for their cause

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:18 PM MDT
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Rapid Creek Watershed Action hopes people who enjoy Pactola Lake would also appreciate the importance of water quality