Lead collects more than $200,000 in sales tax in July

The city of Lead continues to thrive.
The sales tax collection came in on the high side for Lead in July.
By Cali Montana
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:59 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - In July, the city of Lead collected more than $200,000 in sales tax.

But back in June, they only collected $33,000, marking a large disparity between the two months.

The City administrator for Lead, Mike Stahl says when you average June and July’s numbers together, it comes out to more than $100,000, which is still good for the city.

As for what this means for the Northern Hills town, Stahl has confidence that things are going in the right direction.

"A lot of that probably has to do with the laboratory in town, a lot of it has to do with people coming to the Black Hills. And just observational, we see a lot of people. The grocery stores are full. Downtown has a lot of people in it for Lead, which is unusual," says Stahl.

And with the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally rumbling into town, Stahl believes August will be another strong month.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

