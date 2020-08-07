Advertisement

Johnson makes court appearance

Ross Johnson appeared in court for a status hearing. He is charged with aggravated assault and murder.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:26 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An 18-year-old Black Hawk man appeared in court Thursday for a status hearing for a 2018 shooting.

Ross Johnson's attorney said they are working with the state and the case is progressing.

Johnson is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the 2018 death of Nathan Graham in Rapid City.

Johnson is accused of fatally shooting Graham in the head on East Philadelphia Street after a physical altercation with Graham.

Johnson was later found at a house in Meade County.

An unnamed male, who was 14 at the time of the incident, was also at the scene.

There is another hearing in the case currently scheduled for November.

