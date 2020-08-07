Advertisement

Herman Cain to be mourned at private funeral in Atlanta

FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington.
FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington.(AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Herman Cain, the former Republican presidential candidate, businessman and close ally of President Donald Trump, will be mourned at a private funeral in Atlanta on Friday.

The 11 a.m. service will be live-streamed at hermancaincelebrations.com.

Cain died July 30 of complications from COVID-19. He was 74.

Cain had been ill with the coronavirus for several weeks. A statement on his Twitter account said he tested positive for COVID-19 on June 29 and was hospitalized July 1.

It’s not clear when or where he was infected, but his hospitalization came less than two weeks after attending Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20. Cain had been co-chair of Black Voices for Trump.

Trump called him "a Powerful Voice of Freedom and all that is good."

“Herman had an incredible career and was adored by everyone that ever met him, especially me,” Trump said on Twitter shortly after he died. “He was a very special man, an American Patriot, and great friend.”

Cain briefly rose to the top of polls during the 2012 race for the Republican presidential nomination by highlighting a plan to simplify the tax code.

A longtime Republican, Cain was “a fierce advocate for conservative principles across the board,” Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tweeted.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rally rates

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The influx of visitors for the Sturgis rally keeps hotels and campgrounds booked for the week

News

NRA lawsuit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
A fraud lawsuit was filed against the NRA and Rapid City gun shop owner discusses how this will affect their industry

Coronavirus

July US jobs report is expected to point to hiring slowdown

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Economists have forecast that U.S. employers added 1.6 million jobs in July. That would normally be a scintillating job gain. Yet it would still fall far short of June’s 4.8 million increase and May’s 2.7 million gain.

National

Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

News

Motorcycle museum exhibit

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Rounds comments on relief bill

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Rush's start date at Civic Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

News

COVID and Nursing Homes

Updated: 4 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.