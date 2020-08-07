Advertisement

Health Watch: Poison Ivy

Healthwatch With Monument Health
Healthwatch With Monument Health
By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:52 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hi I’m Dr. Larson over at Creekside Medical Clinic. When the skin comes into contact with an irritating substance, a rash called contact dermatitis can develop. A common cause of this itchy rash in the Black Hills is Poison Ivy. The plant can be identified by looking for a stem with a larger leaf at the end and two smaller leaves shooting off at the sides. The leaves can be notched or smooth on the edges, and they have pointed tips. It can be seen as a vine or a shrub, though in South Dakota it typically looks more like a shrub. Poison Ivy contains a light colorless oil that is found in all parts of the plant. It is exposure to this oil that can cause an irritating rash. You can be exposed to the oil through touching the sap or rubbing against the leaves of a plant, or touching something else that has the oil on it such as animal fur or garden tools. After contacting the oil of the plant, approximately 50% of people will develop an itchy red blistering rash, and this rash can show up from 4 hours to 4 days after exposure. The rash from poison ivy is not contagious meaning that touching the rash of someone with poison ivy cannot give you the rash; however, the oil from the plant can be passed to other people if it is on your clothing, fingers, or fingernails. If you are one of the 50% that does react to poison ivy and you find yourself with an itchy rash, here are a few things you can do to treat your symptoms. One, take an oatmeal bath, cool compresses, calamine lotion can relieve itching. 2, steroid creams can be helpful, but it usually takes a strong steroid that you can only get through a doctor. 3, know that the rash is usually self-limited and will go away on its own within 3 weeks. To prevent a poison ivy rash, be sure to wear protective clothing like long sleeves and pants. If you are exposed, take off the contaminated clothing and gently wash the exposed areas with soap and water. You have the greatest chance of preventing the rash if you can wash off within 10 minutes of exposure. And remember, when able, if you see leaves of three, let it be

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Custer County Fair ready for a weekend of fun

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Custer County Fair has kicked off

Sturgis Rally

Vendors come to Sturgis to promote their business and cause

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Many of them are first-time vendors and have already started selling their products before the Rally officially starts

Sturgis Rally

Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame has new motorcycles on display

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame is geared up for the rally.

Sturgis Rally

Many hotels and campgrounds are booked up for the rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Places to stay during the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Latest News

News

City of Sturgis announces traffic and parking adjustments for the Rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Sturgis is making adjustments to make way for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

City of Sturgis releases new app for 80th Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
App gives rally goers an easy way to find everything from rides to restaurants.

News

Hideaway Hills sinkhole no longer dangerous

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The sinkhole that caused an evacuation of a dozen homes in Black Hawk does not appear to be a threat to Interstate 90 near Exit 52.

News

Civic Center staff ready to host events, especially the Rush’s upcoming season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
But how will it affect the Civic Center?

Coronavirus

How a Rapid City assisted living facility keeps COVID-free

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention people sixty years old and older who contract COVID 19 are at a greater health risk.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 7 hours ago