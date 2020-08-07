Hasbro pulls Trolls doll after complaints of inappropriately placed button

(Gray News) – Toymaker Hasbro is removing a Trolls doll from store shelves after an online petition complained about a button being placed on the doll’s “private area.”

The Change.org petition has hundreds of thousands of signatures.

“This Trolls World Tour doll named Poppy has a button on her private area under her skirt,” the petition says. “When you push this button on the doll’s private (area) she gasps and giggles. This is not okay for a child’s toy!”

The “DreamWorks Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy” also has a button on the doll’s belly.

Hasbro spokeswoman Julie Duffy told CNN that “this feature was designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognize the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate.”

"This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our Consumer Care team. We are in the process of removing the item for purchase," Duffy added.

