Evening T-storms possible Friday/Saturday; quiet weather next week.

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is a small disturbance moving through SW South Dakota later this evening which may bring isolated thunderstorms to the area. These storms will not be as wide spread as yesterdays storms, and will be mainly isolated. As a weak cold front passes through, we will hold off in the upper-mid 80s Saturday and Sunday, with a chance of additional showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday evening. Into next week, we will be shifting into a much more quiet pattern with a lot of sunshine in the early forecast period, with temperatures holding off into the upper 80s. The 90s return by mid week, with another chance for showers and storms by Thursday and Friday.

