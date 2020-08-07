Advertisement

Custer County Fair ready for a weekend of fun

The Custer County Fair is ready to entertain all
The Custer County Fair is ready to entertain all(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:57 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you are looking to get outdoors this weekend, you may want to look into heading to Hermosa.

The Custer County Fair kicked off Thursday evening and featured a free meal of burgers and baked beans.

This fair may not have rides but there is still plenty of entertainment and food to keep you busy.

The organizers of the fair were pleased with the turnout they had and believe people have been ready to start getting back to normal.

“This really feels good. I think people are tired of being cooped up inside and they want to see their neighbor and their friends and see how everyone is doing,” Alan Bishop, organizer, says

There will be a ranch rodeo Friday evening at the Hermosa fairgrounds, the fair wraps up on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health Watch: Poison Ivy

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Health Watch at Creekside Medical Clinic

Sturgis Rally

Vendors come to Sturgis to promote their business and cause

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Many of them are first-time vendors and have already started selling their products before the Rally officially starts

Sturgis Rally

Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame has new motorcycles on display

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame is geared up for the rally.

Sturgis Rally

Many hotels and campgrounds are booked up for the rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Places to stay during the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Latest News

News

City of Sturgis announces traffic and parking adjustments for the Rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Sturgis is making adjustments to make way for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

City of Sturgis releases new app for 80th Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
App gives rally goers an easy way to find everything from rides to restaurants.

News

Hideaway Hills sinkhole no longer dangerous

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The sinkhole that caused an evacuation of a dozen homes in Black Hawk does not appear to be a threat to Interstate 90 near Exit 52.

News

Civic Center staff ready to host events, especially the Rush’s upcoming season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
But how will it affect the Civic Center?

Coronavirus

How a Rapid City assisted living facility keeps COVID-free

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention people sixty years old and older who contract COVID 19 are at a greater health risk.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 7 hours ago