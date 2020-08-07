Custer County Fair ready for a weekend of fun

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you are looking to get outdoors this weekend, you may want to look into heading to Hermosa.

The Custer County Fair kicked off Thursday evening and featured a free meal of burgers and baked beans.

This fair may not have rides but there is still plenty of entertainment and food to keep you busy.

The organizers of the fair were pleased with the turnout they had and believe people have been ready to start getting back to normal.

“This really feels good. I think people are tired of being cooped up inside and they want to see their neighbor and their friends and see how everyone is doing,” Alan Bishop, organizer, says

There will be a ranch rodeo Friday evening at the Hermosa fairgrounds, the fair wraps up on Sunday.

