Advertisement

Virtual art residency at Crazy Horse Memorial

The big tourist attraction tries going virtual to showcase art this summer.
Crazy Horse Memorial tries going virtual to showcasing art this summer.
Crazy Horse Memorial tries going virtual to showcasing art this summer.(kota)
By Alexus Davila
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Every year during the summer, five artists come to Crazy Horse Memorial to show off their work and teach their culture to crowds of tourists.

But the pandemic has forced the attraction to find new ways to keep the Artist in Residency program in motion.

Due to travel restrictions and health concerns, only one out of the four artists invited so far was able to show up in person.

Instead of being in the studio, the artists maintain a public interaction by using virtual technology to teach classes and having live chats with the artists.

Therefore, the tourist attraction found a way to keep the culture alive not only in the Black Hills but around the world.

“For the most part we are really getting positive responses because people who can’t make it here to South Dakota are still able to hear what all the artists are doing. They don’t have to be here every month to see what each artist is working on,” Crazy Horse Memorial Culture Program Manager Lee Rainboth said.

The program’s intent was to also help artists sell their work as this may be a source of income.

Therefore, they are encouraging people to follow artists on social media to see their full displays.

Click on this link to see the artists at Crazy Horse Memorial

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SDSU students classrooms are ‘COVID-19 ready’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alexus Davila
SDSU nursing students are walking into a modified classroom when school starts.

Sturgis Rally

Some businesses will close during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Sturgis Rally brings more people to local restaurants and most restaurants will open with preparations for the influx of visitors

News

Big Rally Vendors

Updated: 1 hours ago
The rally might have less vendors, but they still have all the goods people look for.

News

Renting during the Rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
People rent out their homes for a number of reasons.

Latest News

News

Rapid City rings bells of peace to remember the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Japan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
The event was held to remember the anniversary of the Japan bombing

News

Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club remains outside of Stugis City limits

Updated: 2 hours ago
After months of debate, the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club will remain independent from the city of Sturgis.

News

People rent out their property during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
People rent their homes for a number of reasons.

News

Harley Davidson travel ban prevents corporate employees from attending Sturgis Rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Days before the official start of the rally, Sturgis has around 330 vendors

News

Court reverses order to shut down Dakota Access pipeline

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A federal appeals court on Wednesday reversed a judge’s order that shut down the Dakota Access pipeline pending a full environmental review.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 3 hours ago