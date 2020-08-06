Vendors come to Sturgis to promote their business and cause

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

If you are near Sturgis Community Center Thursday, you can already see a lot of people walking on Lazelle Street, checking out different vendors. And those vendors know their potential customers. There is a vendor selling beard oil and balm, and there is also...

“We have tattoo balm, which brings out the colors in your tattoos,” says the beard and tattoo balm distributor.

There are many Trump merchandise vendors here for the Rally, but one of them is managed by some of the youngest business owners and this is their first year being a Rally vendor.

Speaking of Trump apparel, the Trump Train that has been in Sturgis since July has definitely drawn much attention. The bus’s little shop has been so busy with the bikers, they are considering hiring help.

“We don’t charge a politician to use the bus and nobody donates money to use the bus, so we fund the bus by selling hats, shirts like that,” says Buddy Hall, one of the members behind the Trump Train.

There’s also quite some food and beverage choices on the street. A few bikers really enjoyed the Mexican food stand here. And this is this family’s first time coming to the Rally.

While there are many first-time vendors, there are some more experienced ones. “This is our 8th year here in Sturgis, we make it a family affair,” another food stand that offers comfort food.

A soda pop shop with stainless steel mugs has come to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally since 2006. They’ve displayed all the badges they’ve earned the Rally badges on their booth. They say they are waiting to get the 80th annual Rally’s badge soon.

Not only bikers come to Sturgis, people hoping to promote their business and cause will also be here, from start to finish.

