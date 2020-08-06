Sturgis Police Department prepares for unique safety concerns for Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - A year ago, the area was preparing for record crowds at the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. But less than a week out, the pandemic has changed plans, even rally plans.

“People come to Sturgis thinking there are no rules, people come to Sturgis just wanting to have a good time, so they’re out drinking and enjoying the shows and the concerts, and that’s where we do our best to try to maintain order in town,” said Geody VanDewater, Chief of Sturgis Police.

VanDewater said police will not actively enforce mask guidelines, but they are asking people to use personal responsibility. There are hand sanitizer stations around the City.

As for police, they will have masks and hand sanitizer and will practice social distancing during their 12-hour shifts.

Though the Rally has not officially started yet, VanDewater describes Downtown Sturgis right now as like a mini Rally, and he expects many more people to flood into the City.

"Every year, you take a town of 7,000 and you stuff as many people in you can, anywhere from a couple hundred thousand up to 500,000," said VanDewater. "And our goal is strategically placing people throughout town to try to maintain safety, try to maintain calmness of people, and try to address issues as they come."

Sturgis Police want to emphasize being smart and responsible during the rally and especially if you plan on drinking, not to drive. They also encourage people follow the CDC guidelines.

