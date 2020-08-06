State reports four additional COVID-19 deaths, 2 of them came from Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -State health officials say four more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19.

The new deaths bring the state’s total deaths due to the disease to 141. Two of the victims were from Pennington County, one was from Oglala Lakota County, and one was from Minnehaha County. Three were over age 80, and one was in their 70s.

The South Dakota Department of Health also confirmed 105 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total known cases to 9,168. Active cases rose by 36 to 987.

Current hospitalizations rose by one to 44.

The state processed 1,200 tests Thursday, 8.75 percent of which came back positive. The state’s test positivity rate for the last 14 days is 6.7 percent, according to the Department of Health.

[South Dakota's COVID-19 webste]

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.