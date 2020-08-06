Advertisement

State reports four additional COVID-19 deaths, 2 of them came from Pennington County

The state reported four total deaths Thursday. The new deaths bring the state’s total deaths due to the disease to 141.
As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)(MGN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -State health officials say four more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19.

The new deaths bring the state’s total deaths due to the disease to 141. Two of the victims were from Pennington County, one was from Oglala Lakota County, and one was from Minnehaha County. Three were over age 80, and one was in their 70s.

The South Dakota Department of Health also confirmed 105 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total known cases to 9,168. Active cases rose by 36 to 987.

Current hospitalizations rose by one to 44.

The state processed 1,200 tests Thursday, 8.75 percent of which came back positive. The state’s test positivity rate for the last 14 days is 6.7 percent, according to the Department of Health.

[South Dakota's COVID-19 webste]

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Assisted living facilities are taking every precaution

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention people sixty years old and older who contract COVID 19 are at a greater health risk.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Noem uses COVID-19 restrictions elsewhere to lure business

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
In an online ad, Noem tells business owners to “grow their company” in South Dakota where government will stay out of their way.

News

RCPD actively investigate homicide on North 7th Street

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
Police are investigating a stabbing incident as a homicide and are seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect in the case.

Latest News

News

Credit Card debt rids South Dakotans. Here are tips.

Updated: 12 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Black Hills businesses close to avoid rally crowd

Updated: 12 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

moment of silence for Hiroshima

Updated: 12 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Crazy Horse artists come virtually this year

Updated: 12 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Movies under the stars ends due to lack of volunteers

Updated: 12 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Buffalo Chip makes COVID changes this year

Updated: 12 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox