Some businesses will close during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

A pedestrian wearing a Sturgis shirt walking in Rapid City.
A pedestrian wearing a Sturgis shirt walking in Rapid City.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Banners welcoming bikers can be seen Downtown Rapid City. There are more out-of-state travelers on the streets as well. Rapid City’s Downtown Ambassador, Wanita Gravatt, says there are a few things visitors always want to know.

“My most popular one is the presidents, we make sure that everybody knows where every president is, and they always want to know what is a good place to eat you know, things like that....”

Tourists like to try local restaurants, but a couple of places in the Black Hills have announced that they will be closed specifically during the Rally due to the anticipated increase in out-of-state travelers and the rise of COVID-19.

Some restaurant owners were not available to comment on camera, but said they have made preparations for the influx of diners, such as spacing their tables, having staff wear masks, and making hand sanitizer available.

“All of the ones that are right here on our walking area, all have outdoor dining. And so, I think if somebody is worried, then they can just eat outside. " Gravatt comments on the concerns over the restaurants.

“And there’s take-out and everything, too, but, I think we have, it’s kind of under control, if you want it controlled, it’s controlled.” Gravatt says.

