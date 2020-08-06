Advertisement

RCPD actively investigate homicide on North 7th Street

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Barry Allman of Box Elder.
By Brianna Schreurs
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police are investigating a stabbing incident as a homicide and are seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect in the case.

At around 4:50 a.m. Aug. 6, police were dispatched to the 1700 block of N. 7th St. for a report of a male lying in the grass. On arrival, police located the man and observed that he had an obvious stab wound to the chest. Life-saving measures were performed until a medical unit arrived. The man was transported to the hospital where he was later declared deceased.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until proper notification of next-of-kin can be made.

There is reason to believe Allman is the possession of a firearm and he should not be approached. Allman also has a U.S. Marshall’s warrant for his arrest.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, police are seeking the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Barry Allman of Box Elder. Police have identified Allman as a suspect in the homicide. Information garnered in the investigation indicates he left the scene as a passenger in a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe with a South Dakota license plate of 2N8575.

Call police at 394-4131 immediately if encountered. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters “RCPD” and the information to 847411.

