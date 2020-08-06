Advertisement

Rapid City rings bells of peace to remember the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Japan

Bells rang to honor the bombing of Japan
Bells rang to honor the bombing of Japan(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:29 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week marks the 75th anniversary of the United States dropping two atomic bombs on Japan during WWII.

To remember the event and honor those lost the Rapid City/ Nikko City Sister City Association held a moment of silence as well as a bell ringing on Monday evening at the exact time ( 5:15 MT) the first bomb was dropped on Hiroshima.

All the sister cities across Japan and the US rang their bells to honor the past, but also recognize the present relations between the two nations.

“Just to take a minute out of our day and mark the things that happened in Japan did not only affect Japan but the entire world and celebrate a moment of peace,” Margo Kelda, says

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender proclaimed August 5th-12th as Rapid City/ Nikko City Peace Week

There will be another bell ringing on Saturday night at 8:02 PM at City Hall to remember the bombing of Nagasaki.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club remains outside of Stugis City limits

Updated: 1 hour ago
After months of debate, the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club will remain independent from the city of Sturgis.

News

People rent out their property during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
People rent their homes for a number of reasons.

News

Harley Davidson travel ban prevents corporate employees from attending Sturgis Rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Days before the official start of the rally, Sturgis has around 330 vendors

News

Court reverses order to shut down Dakota Access pipeline

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A federal appeals court on Wednesday reversed a judge’s order that shut down the Dakota Access pipeline pending a full environmental review.

Latest News

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sturgis Rally

Sturgis residents can now apply for COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Residents of Sturgis can now fill out an application and apply for COVID-19 testing.

News

Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation works to serve elders in pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation is doing everything it can to help people stay at home, fearing that the pandemic could take a disproportionate toll on an elderly population that maintains the language and culture of the tribe.

Economy

Dealing with credit card debt? Here are some tips on how to pay it off

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Credit card debt can be tough. Here are some tips on how to get back on track.

National

President looks to lift coronavirus stain on economy

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump will visit a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio Thursday. There, he'll propose new steps to bring American jobs back on-shore, and tout his record revitalizing manufacturing.