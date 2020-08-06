Advertisement

Many hotels and campgrounds are booked up for the rally

People are riding their motorcycles in Sturgis.
People are riding their motorcycles in Sturgis.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - As people rev up their engines and head to the Black Hills for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally campgrounds and hotels are geared up for their arrival.

At Rush No More RV Resort and Campground, the owner, Edward Miller, says they’re pretty much booked up.

On Thursday, about 60 reservations checked in, and on Friday, they will see almost 100.

Even though the campground is filling up, Miller was worried at the beginning of the season.

“We were concerned that with the pandemic that people would not be traveling. But it looks like at least in the campground industry people know they can social distance. They can have a camper that is fully self-contained, and they can come out and enjoy our great outdoors,” says Miller

And when it comes to hotels in Sturgis, rooms are completely booked throughout the entire rally at the Super 8.

The manager, Keith Bryant, says they've always had a waiting list, and when a few people with underlying conditions could not make it, they filled in the spots with others on the waiting list.

Even with the pandemic, Bryant was not concerned about booking up for the rally.

"Early on, all of our guests said if the City of Sturgis did not have the 80th rally, they were coming anyway. So we felt confident that we were going to fill no matter what," says Bryant.

There are other hotels in the area that have a few rooms left on certain days during the rally.

