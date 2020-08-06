Hideaway Hills sinkhole no longer dangerous

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The sinkhole that caused an evacuation of a dozen homes in Black Hawk does not appear to be a threat to Interstate 90 near Exit 52.

That's according to an engineering report submitted to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The study found no voids under the roadway.

The sinkholes first appeared in April in the Hideaway Hills community and revealed an abandoned gypsum mine under the neighborhood.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.