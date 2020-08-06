Advertisement

Hideaway Hills sinkhole no longer dangerous

According to an engineering report submitted to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the sinkhole has no voids under the road
People in the Hideaway Hills subdivision say the hole is getting bigger.
By Jack Caudill
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The sinkhole that caused an evacuation of a dozen homes in Black Hawk does not appear to be a threat to Interstate 90 near Exit 52.

That's according to an engineering report submitted to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The study found no voids under the roadway.

The sinkholes first appeared in April in the Hideaway Hills community and revealed an abandoned gypsum mine under the neighborhood.

