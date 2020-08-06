Evening storms, then a HOT Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered thunderstorms move through this evening, moving east and dying down after midnight. That sets the stage for a sunny and hot Friday!

Temps cool down slightly, back to average mid-80s, for the weekend. Saturday could bring an isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorm again. Storms should be at a bare minimum Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, still with highs in the 80s. The 90° is back by Wednesday, along with the risk of an isolated thunderstorm in the heat of the day!

