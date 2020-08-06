Advertisement

Evening storms, then a HOT Friday

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered thunderstorms move through this evening, moving east and dying down after midnight. That sets the stage for a sunny and hot Friday!

Temps cool down slightly, back to average mid-80s, for the weekend. Saturday could bring an isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorm again. Storms should be at a bare minimum Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, still with highs in the 80s. The 90° is back by Wednesday, along with the risk of an isolated thunderstorm in the heat of the day!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Temperatures going up, but so are the chances for isolated thunderstorms

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Morning Forecast

Forecast

HOT August temperatures this week; storm chances Thursday PM

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:29 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
HOT August temperatures this week with a few chances for T-storms.

Forecast

A Very Pleasant Day of Weather

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:10 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview weather forecast

Forecast

Sunny Wednesday, then a Hot Friday!

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:25 PM MDT
|
By Mike Modrick
We have a quiet night with mainly clear skies and a sunny Wednesday to follow. We’re still tracking a small storm that will move thru late Thursday, and an isolated storm or two is possible.Warmer air returns to end the week and for the weekend. An isolated storm or two also possible late Saturday, otherwise fairly dry for the start of the Sturgis Rally!

Latest News

Forecast

Near normal Temperatures, only Isolated Thunderstorms

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:05 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview forecast

Forecast

A Few Thunderstorms Overnight!

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:21 PM MDT
|
By Mike Modrick
Thunderstorms will develop in Wyoming before midnight, then spread into South Dakota overnight

Forecast

Nice Weather to Start the Week; A Few Storms Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:53 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Skyview Morning Forecst

Forecast

Sunshine to start the work week, storm chances Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:05 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Sunshine to start the work week, storm chances Tuesday

Forecast

More sunshine and cooler temps. Storm threat next week.

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:38 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
More sunshine and cooler temps. Storm threat by next week.

Forecast

Cooler air and sunshine for the first weekend of August!

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:33 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler air and sunshine for the first weekend of August!