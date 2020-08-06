Advertisement

City of Sturgis announces traffic and parking adjustments for the Rally

Sturgis is making adjustments to make way for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Sturgis is making adjustments to make way for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis is making adjustments to make way for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This includes the shutdown of roads, traffic allowances for motorcycles and law enforcement and restrictions.

The main altercation is Main Street from Middle Street west to Fourth Street in Sturgis will only allow motorcycle traffic starting Friday.

The city said in a Facebook post that roads will officially close at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and reopen Sunday, Aug. 16.

Other modifications and restrictions include:

First Street, Harley-Davidson Way, and Third Street from Sherman to Lazelle, shall have modified traffic and parking restrictions.

Main Street from its intersection with Lazelle to its intersection with 11th Street, and 11th Street from its intersection with Main Street north to its intersection with Lazelle shall have modified traffic and parking restrictions.

Sherman Street from Junction to 5th Street will have modified traffic and parking restrictions.

Kinship and Williams from its intersection with Lazelle and north and west to its intersection with 7th Street will have modified traffic and parking restrictions.

The above-modified traffic and parking restrictions on these streets may include the elimination of regular vehicular curbside parking and the restriction of nonmotorcycle vehicular traffic (including bicycle and skateboard).

Allowance for additional handicapped parking, motorcycle parking in the median, one-way traffic along Main Street from Lazelle to 11th Street.

There will also be allowances for bus parking and stops, taxi parking and stops, and truck-only parking. City vehicles only parking may also be allowed.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sturgis Rally

Vendors come to Sturgis to promote their business and cause

Updated: moments ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Many of them are first-time vendors and have already started selling their products before the Rally officially starts

Sturgis Rally

Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame has new motorcycles on display

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame is geared up for the rally.

Sturgis Rally

Many hotels and campgrounds are booked up for the rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Places to stay during the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

City of Sturgis releases new app for 80th Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
App gives rally goers an easy way to find everything from rides to restaurants.

Latest News

News

Hideaway Hills sinkhole no longer dangerous

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The sinkhole that caused an evacuation of a dozen homes in Black Hawk does not appear to be a threat to Interstate 90 near Exit 52.

News

Civic Center staff ready to host events, especially the Rush’s upcoming season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
But how will it affect the Civic Center?

Coronavirus

How a Rapid City assisted living facility keeps COVID-free

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention people sixty years old and older who contract COVID 19 are at a greater health risk.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

State reports four additional COVID-19 deaths, 2 of them came from Pennington County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The new deaths bring the state’s total deaths due to the disease to 141. Two of the victims were from Pennington County, one was from Oglala Lakota County, and one was from Minnehaha County. Three were over age 80, and one was in their 70s.

News

Noem uses COVID-19 restrictions elsewhere to lure business

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
In an online ad, Noem tells business owners to “grow their company” in South Dakota where government will stay out of their way.