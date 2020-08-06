City of Sturgis announces traffic and parking adjustments for the Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis is making adjustments to make way for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This includes the shutdown of roads, traffic allowances for motorcycles and law enforcement and restrictions.

The main altercation is Main Street from Middle Street west to Fourth Street in Sturgis will only allow motorcycle traffic starting Friday.

The city said in a Facebook post that roads will officially close at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and reopen Sunday, Aug. 16.

Other modifications and restrictions include:

First Street, Harley-Davidson Way, and Third Street from Sherman to Lazelle, shall have modified traffic and parking restrictions.

Main Street from its intersection with Lazelle to its intersection with 11th Street, and 11th Street from its intersection with Main Street north to its intersection with Lazelle shall have modified traffic and parking restrictions.

Sherman Street from Junction to 5th Street will have modified traffic and parking restrictions.

Kinship and Williams from its intersection with Lazelle and north and west to its intersection with 7th Street will have modified traffic and parking restrictions.

The above-modified traffic and parking restrictions on these streets may include the elimination of regular vehicular curbside parking and the restriction of nonmotorcycle vehicular traffic (including bicycle and skateboard).

Allowance for additional handicapped parking, motorcycle parking in the median, one-way traffic along Main Street from Lazelle to 11th Street.

There will also be allowances for bus parking and stops, taxi parking and stops, and truck-only parking. City vehicles only parking may also be allowed.

