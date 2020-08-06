Assisted living facilities are taking every precaution

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The staff of the Village at Skyline Pines assisted living facility takes necessary precautions to keep their seventy-eight residents safe.

As of Thursday, no one at the facility has yet to test positive for the virus including staff and the staff is randomly testing.

Visitors aren’t allowed because of the pandemic, but that doesn’t stop phone calls or visits through the windows.

Business Office Manager Denise Russell says at least one positive has come from the quarantine, the residents have gotten to know each other better.

”It has given them an opportunity to really mingle and get the social interaction from other residents and they have more human connection and more connection with their residents around them and they’ve developed and established some good friendships.”

And to keep the residents active, they offer social distancing exercises and other activities.

