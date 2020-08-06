Advertisement

Assisted living facilities are taking every precaution

A view of the outside of the building.
A view of the outside of the building.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:29 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The staff of the Village at Skyline Pines assisted living facility takes necessary precautions to keep their seventy-eight residents safe.

As of Thursday, no one at the facility has yet to test positive for the virus including staff and the staff is randomly testing.

Visitors aren’t allowed because of the pandemic, but that doesn’t stop phone calls or visits through the windows.

Business Office Manager Denise Russell says at least one positive has come from the quarantine, the residents have gotten to know each other better.

”It has given them an opportunity to really mingle and get the social interaction from other residents and they have more human connection and more connection with their residents around them and they’ve developed and established some good friendships.”

And to keep the residents active, they offer social distancing exercises and other activities.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Capitol negotiators trade broadsides on stalled virus aid

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both sides have set a goal of reaching a deal by week’s end.

Coronavirus

‘My worst nightmare’: Laid-off workers endure loss of $600 aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL and PAUL WISEMAN
An unemployed makeup artist with two toddlers and a disabled husband needs help with food and rent. A hotel manager says his unemployment has deepened his anxiety and kept him awake at night. A dental hygienist, pregnant with her third child, is struggling to afford diapers and formula.

News

State reports four additional COVID-19 deaths, 2 of them came from Pennington County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The new deaths bring the state’s total deaths due to the disease to 141. Two of the victims were from Pennington County, one was from Oglala Lakota County, and one was from Minnehaha County. Three were over age 80, and one was in their 70s.

Coronavirus

Mental health issues rise in children during pandemic, expert says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
One child psychologist said he's seeing a significant increase in mental health issues among children.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive ahead of Trump visit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Coronavirus

‘Shame on all of you’: Obituary for man who died of COVID-19 complications blames Trump, people who won’t wear masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News Staff
David Nagy, 79, of Jefferson, Texas,died a needless death, his family pointed out in his obituary.

Coronavirus

Mental health issues rise in kids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Fear and concern over the coronavirus can dlead to more stress for all of us, but during the pandemic, one child psychologist says he's seeing a significant increase in mental health issues among children.

Coronavirus

CDC: People are dying after drinking hand sanitizer

Updated: 3 hours ago
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people are getting sick and even dying from ingesting hand sanitizer.

Coronavirus

Sturgis Police Department prepares for unique safety concerns for Rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Sturgis Police prepare for the upcoming Rally.

National

1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.