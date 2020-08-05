Advertisement

The Journey Museum ramps up content ahead of Rally

By Blake Joseph
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:07 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Executive Director, Troy Kilpatrick, is evolving when it comes to programming at the Journey Museum and Learning Center. With Covid-19 wreaking havoc on business hours Kilpatrick has moved a majority of his content online for the public to enjoy and learn. In this interview, Blake Joseph talks to Kilpatrick about the upcoming struggles the museum faces and the direction it wants to take for future visitors and South Dakotans.

