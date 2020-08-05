The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has many vendors but it’s missing some big corporate ones

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - COVID restrictions have changed many things and the amount of Sturgis Motorcycle rally vendors is one of those.

Just days before the official start of the rally, Sturgis has around 330 vendors. The Sturgis Rally and Events director said that's about one-third of what they normally have on an anniversary year. On a good year, the rally can have between 700 and 800 vendors, with everything from food to leather to motorcycle rentals. Vendors also range from small local run tents to large corporate ones.

"A lot of the corporate, like Harley Davidson, have travel bands on for their corporate employees so they can't be here, but they're here in spirit and they do have signs and other things set up to remind people this is the Harley Davidson rally," said Jerry Cole the Sturgis rally and events director.

Cole said even though there are fewer vendors, they still have all the normal finds.

