Advertisement

Tackling race relations with new recommendations for Rapid City Human Relations Commission

A doubted commission may get the revamp it needs with some new task force suggestions.
A doubted Human Relations Commission may get the revamp it needs with some new task force suggestions.
A doubted Human Relations Commission may get the revamp it needs with some new task force suggestions.(KOTA)
By Alexus Davila
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With recent protests about race relations, nationally the issue is gaining more attention.

But for Rapid City, the Human Relations Commission (HRC) was created in 2009 to tackle discriminatory complaints. It evolved from the Indian-White Relations Committee in the 1970s.

In 2014, the Rapid City Council adopted an ordinance expanding the range of entities the HRC could investigate discrimination concerns, giving them legal power like subpoenas and cross-examination.

The problem is the commission seemed to be ineffective these past few years.

“If this complaint broke a law, then it would move forward and if it didn’t then it was like ‘ok, sorry we can’t help you with that.’ Then it just kind of sat to the side and that really created this feeling of being unheard, “Amy Sazue, an HRC Task Force member, said.

Only 14 complaints were filed from 2014 to 2018.

In July 2017, now Rapid City Alderwoman Laura Armstrong, was assigned to the HRC. But despite the admirable people in the group, Armstrong was concerned that the group was not coming to fruition with it’s task.

“I don’t want to look like I was picking on the HRC but the lack of action was very frustrating,” she said.

This is why Mayor Steve Allender created a six-member task force in 2019 to find out what can the commission do better.

The task force includes some members of the Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors (MOA), a group that was already working to bridge relations between Natives and non-Natives.

MOA Director and HRC Task Force Member Karen Mortimer said the groups merged to gain insight from MOA’s normal model of operation, including a public-private relationship.

The diverse task force suggested two major changes need to be made.

One is to have a diverse commission that will focus on education and advocacy modeled after the BEAM ideology from MOA.

Click here to learn more about Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors (MOA)

The second is changing the complaint process to hearing an individuals concern and then resolving it whether that is through conversation, mediation or filing it with an agency.

Click here to see the suggested Complaint Process model the HRC Task Force created

The task force hopes the HRC will “not just [be] a Visine eyewash program to satisfy a federal check box,” Tony Rhodes, a HRC task force member, said.

Rather, it would lead to ever-lasting impact. The goal Rapid City Council President Laura Armstrong is optimistic about as she said “through these difficult conversations we are going to have change.”

Click here to see a detailed list of all the recommendations from the HRC Task Force

The commission would be a nine-member team with potentially a term of three years.

In a couple of weeks, Mayor Steve Allender will discuss how the new commission would work in the 2021 budget.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

An 11-year-old Yorkie is a hero

Updated: 1 hour ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Mental health taskforce

Updated: 1 hour ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Plans to go back to school

Updated: 1 hour ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Hirth hearing

Updated: 1 hour ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

Latest News

News

How the pandemic affects small town school reopenings

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bison School District serves only 140 students but a plan is in place to open in the next two weeks.

Sturgis Rally

People are flocking to Sturgis from all over

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
It's almost time for the Sturgis rally, which means hundreds-of-thousands of bikers from around the world will be rumbling into the Black Hills.

News

Rapid City Area Schools could see a decrease in both students and teachers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Could Rapid City schools have a teacher shortage this fall?

News

Be wary of Rally traffic as bikers populate roads

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The rally is only a few days away which means more people are out on the roads.

News

Mass antelope poaching occurs in Campbell County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Game wardens want to find out who killed seven antelope in northeastern Wyoming.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 7 hours ago