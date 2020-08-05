Sturgis residents can now apply for COVID-19 testing

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Mass COVID-19 testing in Sturgis is set for after the rally on Friday, Aug. 21, Monday the 24 and Tuesday the 25 at the north parking lot of the community center.

Thirteen hundred tests will be available to the community and are divided into several different groups.

One hundred fifty of the tests are mandatory for city employees, 400 are for Sturgis residents who worked frontline jobs like restaurant and grocery stores, while 200 are for employees of other entities who request testing and 550 are for people living in the town.

Starting on Wednesday, residents of Sturgis can apply to get a test, and it’s on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To apply, there is a simple application people need to submit along with the names of all the people in their household that they're requesting to be tested.

They also need to provide documentation that they reside in Sturgis, like a driver’s license or utility bill.

The application can be dropped off at the city finance office or emailed to COVID@sturgisgov.com.

“Able to get the request in, we’ll start processing the request, and then we will be mailing each of those individuals vouchers for everyone in their household. Everyone, whether they’re residents, or city employees or school district employees, whatever they happen to be. There are instructions that they have to complete on that the voucher and they have to complete that by Aug. 17,” says the city manager for Sturgis, Daniel Ainslie.

To be tested, people need to asymptomatic.

Each test cost $150 and all together will cost the City of Sturgis $195,000 which will come out of their general fund, but Ainslie believes they will be reimbursed through the CARES Act.

Applications can be found on the city’s website or at the community center, library, and the city finance office.

