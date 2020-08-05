Advertisement

Sturgis is known as the “motorcycle mecca,” but a new museum is trading two wheels for four.

A line of cars at the Sturgis Car Museum.
A line of cars at the Sturgis Car Museum.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tom Donney and his wife Patty have been working on moving into the Sturgis Car Museum for the last three years and earlier this summer, the city finally gave them a permit to open.

The museum has more than 100 cars on display, most being from the Donney’s personal collection.

One unique thing is, you don’t just get to look at the cars, you can climb in and start-up most of the cars in the collection.

”And every car has a story, every car was owned by a human right. So that human had a life and had a tale to tell. So whenever we can we try to put that story on the windshield, so every car has some type of story on it that hopefully reflects its ownership in the past,” says Donney.

The museum, which opened in June, is located on Dickson Drive in Sturgis

