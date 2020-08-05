Advertisement

Police almost towed vehicles on wrong road in Sturgis

Dudley Street residents were to move cars for Rally traffic, later police said it was the wrong street.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:43 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mistakes happen. Sturgis police and residents recognized this Tuesday with a street mixup.

Sturgis residents who lived on Dudley Street were surprised to have police at their doors with notes to move their vehicles. However, the police ended up taking those notes back Tuesday.

The police made a mistake. Residents on Dudley Street, on the north side of Sturgis, received the papers saying Dudley Street would be one-way street was going to be turned into a two-way street for the Rally. If their vehicles weren’t moved, they would be towed.

This caused confusion and a slight uproar in the community until the city responded by saying that the notifications were a mistake and that they had the wrong section of the street.

The notes were actually supposed to be distributed a block over.

The city apologized to the neighbors for the miscommunication.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

One South Dakotan dies of COVID-19 Wednesday, 89 new cases in South Dakota

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The latest victim was a man in his 70s. South Dakota has 137 coronavirus-related deaths.

News

Trump-created office for missing Indigenous cases opens in Rapid City

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Rapid City’s new office to solve cold cases of missing and murdered indigenous women opened Tuesday.

News

Sturgis police almost towed cars on wrong road

Updated: 1 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Canoeist attempting cross-country journey paddles through South Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota has a special traveler passing through right now. If his journey is successful, he’ll become the first solo canoeist to pass through the country continuously.

Latest News

News

Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Carne Asada Seasoning

Updated: 2 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Task force focuses on race relations in Rapid City

Updated: 10 hours ago
Where are race relations at in Rapid City? A task force aims to find out.

News

Keeping an eye on the road as bikes roll into town

Updated: 10 hours ago
Some safety tips to keep you, and visiting riders, safe on the road.

News

Rally rumbles ahead despite the pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
Large scale events are being canceled for safety reasons across the nation -- but not in Sturgis.

News

Are Rapid City schools facing a teacher shortage?

Updated: 10 hours ago
Students may be heading back to class, but not all of their teachers are joining them.

News

RCAS delays vote on return to school plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Back to school plan delayed for RCAS