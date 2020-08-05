Advertisement

People rent out their property during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

People rent their homes for a number of reasons.
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is revving up giving some homeowners the chance to rent out their space.
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is revving up giving some homeowners the chance to rent out their space.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BLACK HIILS, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is revving up giving some homeowners the chance to rent out their space.

"This is the first year we've decided to do it. So, it being a big anniversary year, my husband and I decided, you know what, let's give it a shot, let's rent the house," said Teresa Cox from Lead, SD.

People rent their homes for a number of reasons including getting their own vacation, making a little money, and even making lasting friendships.

"Renting the house provides a little bit of extra income," said Cox. "I was able to buy a new fridge for the house here, I got four new windows put in that we desperately needed up here, so that was kind of our main reason for wanting to do it."

"People come from Amsterdam, I've had people come from the UK, this year, I was going to have people from Spain come, however, due to the COVID, they had to cancel. So, I've had people from Florida, Ohio, Colorado, all over, and so it's just been like I said lasting relationships and friendships," said Patti Weber from Sturgis, SD.

Because of the pandemic, Cox and Weber used word of mouth to rent out their properties.

"Usually I rent it out through Airbnb," said Weber. "This year I did block out a lot of spots because of the COVID, and so this year I decided it could be word of mouth and let friends bring friends, just because like I said, because of the COVID."

The rally brings in an average of 450,000 visitors, who stay in everything from hotels, to rented homes, to tents in someone’s yard.

