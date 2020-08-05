Advertisement

One South Dakotan dies of COVID-19 Wednesday, 89 new cases in South Dakota

South Dakota has 137 coronavirus-related deaths.
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.(MGN Online)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:39 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - COVID-19 has claimed an additional life in South Dakota, according to the latest coronavirus report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The latest victim was a man in his 70s. South Dakota has 137 coronavirus-related deaths.

Health officials also confirmed 89 new cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 9,168. Active cases rose by 16 to 951.

Current hospitalizations rose by one to 43.

South Dakota processed 993 new tests Wednesday, just under nine percent of which came back positive. The test positivity rate for the past week is seven percent.

The Department of Health also released statistics on its monthly testing goals. The state aims to process 44,233 tests per month. It came within 97 percent of that goal in June and surpassed the goal in July.

[South Dakota's COVID-19 webste]

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Student loan borrowers: Don’t wait on Congress for more relief

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Anna Helhoski
Restarting payments for tens of millions of student loan borrowers will likely lead to delinquencies and defaults, experts say.

Coronavirus

Virus testing in the US is dropping, even as deaths mount

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW PERRONE, NICKY FORSTER and MICHELLE LIU
An Associated Press analysis found that the number of tests per day slid 3.6% over the past two weeks to 750,000, with the count falling in 22 states. That includes places like Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Iowa where the percentage of positive tests is high and continuing to climb.

Coronavirus

Experts say US needs coronavirus testing plan

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
The Trump Administration says it’s leaving no stone unturned to improve coronavirus testing in the country, but more than 20 experts said the government isn’t doing enough.

National

COVID-19 vaccine developer eyeing doses for less than $40

Updated: 51 minutes ago
One of the U.S. companies working on a COVID-19 vaccine has released an anticipated price range for doses.

Latest News

National

Moderna to price vaccine under $40

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
Moderna plans to price its vaccine under $40.

Coronavirus

Walmart releases schedule for its parking lot drive-in theaters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
Starting at 5 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, families can sign up for a location near them at: TheWalmartDriveIn.com.

National

Moderna expected to price COVID-19 vaccine under $40

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Moderna anticipates pricing its COVID-19 vaccine under $40.

National

COVID death rate nearly doubles in past month

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
President Trump tries to claim the rise in coronavirus cases has not led to a rise in deaths.

National

UConn becomes 1st FBS team to cancel football season because of coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
UConn canceled its 2020-2021 football season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic, as other schools had taken the Huskies off their schedules and the governor was reluctant to allow UConn to travel to states with high infection rates.

National

Clorox wipes shortage to last into 2021

Updated: 5 hours ago
Clorox's shortage of disinfectant cleaning materials will remain difficult to find well into 2021, according to their incoming CEO.