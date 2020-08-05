Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club remains outside of Stugis City limits

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After months of debate, the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club will remain independent from the city of Sturgis.

Preliminary results show that the measure failed -- Tuesday, the city voted 737-421 against plans to annex the historic racetrack into city limits. The vote count was reported on the city’s Facebook page.

Preliminary results for the jackpine gypsie annexation vote, yes 421, no 737. Votes will be canvassed within six days. Posted by City of Sturgis, SD on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

The vote made it so the city will not own the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club. The racetrack will maintain its autonomy from the city.

Brett Winsell, a spokesperson for the Jackpine Gypsies organization, said in February that the group wasn’t opposed to annexation.

“We realize that time moves on and we don’t want to stand in the way of progress, but the bottom line is we are a hill and a floodplain and all the surrounding territory is hills so we don’t see where we lend ourselves to development,” he said in February. “We want to stay right here. We want to keep doing what we are doing.”

Those results will now be canvassed over the next six days. We will bring you more details as they become available.

