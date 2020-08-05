Advertisement

HOT August temperatures this week; storm chances Thursday PM

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:29 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A very warm end to the first week of August with a couple chances to see some rain. There may be a few showers well south of Rapid City near the South Dakota and Nebraska border this evening. Here in Rapid City, we will be quiet with clear skies. The second chance to see some rain will come Thursday evening into the overnight hours Friday. The storms on Thursday have the potential to be on the stronger side. Friday does have the chance to be the warmest day of August so far, with a high of 93. Another disturbance may move into the area Saturday evening. Warmer temperatures hold through the weekend with more sunshine mixed in.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A Very Pleasant Day of Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview weather forecast

Forecast

Sunny Wednesday, then a Hot Friday!

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:25 PM MDT
|
By Mike Modrick
We have a quiet night with mainly clear skies and a sunny Wednesday to follow. We’re still tracking a small storm that will move thru late Thursday, and an isolated storm or two is possible.Warmer air returns to end the week and for the weekend. An isolated storm or two also possible late Saturday, otherwise fairly dry for the start of the Sturgis Rally!

Forecast

Near normal Temperatures, only Isolated Thunderstorms

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:05 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview forecast

Forecast

A Few Thunderstorms Overnight!

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:21 PM MDT
|
By Mike Modrick
Thunderstorms will develop in Wyoming before midnight, then spread into South Dakota overnight

Latest News

Forecast

Nice Weather to Start the Week; A Few Storms Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:53 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Skyview Morning Forecst

Forecast

Sunshine to start the work week, storm chances Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:05 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Sunshine to start the work week, storm chances Tuesday

Forecast

More sunshine and cooler temps. Storm threat next week.

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:38 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
More sunshine and cooler temps. Storm threat by next week.

Forecast

Cooler air and sunshine for the first weekend of August!

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:33 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler air and sunshine for the first weekend of August!

Forecast

Warmer today with an isolated thunderstorm possible; Cooler this weekend!

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:53 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview forecast

Forecast

Isolated showers Friday and Saturday, but a cooler start for August

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:36 PM MDT
Isolated showers Friday and Saturday, but a cooler start to August