Advertisement

Canoeist attempting cross-country journey paddles through South Dakota

22 rivers, 22 states, 22 months. This solo canoeist is passing through South Dakota.
South Dakota has a special traveler passing through right now. If his journey is successful, he’ll become the first solo canoeist to pass through the country continuously.
South Dakota has a special traveler passing through right now. If his journey is successful, he’ll become the first solo canoeist to pass through the country continuously.(Austin Goss)
By Austin Goss
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:22 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota has a special traveler passing through right now. If his journey is successful, he’ll become the first solo canoeist to pass through the country continuously.

Neal Moore is a published author and former CNN contributor, who has traveled the world as a way to draw inspiration for his work.

“What I’m doing is connecting 22 rivers across 22 states that’s going to take roughly 22 months,” Moore said.

Moore has completed similar journeys down the Mississippi River and the Columbia River. Despite all his travel, that is his first time ever in South Dakota.

“The rugged natural beauty, I’ve just found the sunsets and sunrises and just the storms that sweep across the river are unbelievably beautiful also potentially dangerous.”

Moore has been able to find refuges along his journey with people of similar interests. In addition, he has gotten a little advice.

“I’m his local meteorology guru for wind speed and direction and other assorted facts about the river,” said Randy Birch, an avid water sports enthusiast.

If successful, Moore’s journey will end at one of America’s most famous landmarks.

“The end game is to come down the Hudson River, to New York City, I plan to circle around the Statue of Liberty, land at Liberty Park in New Jersey. The backdrop is going to be Lady Liberty, with Manhattan behind it,” he said.

Moore has been in South Dakota for about two weeks after coming down from Bismarck, North Dakota. He will be in the state for about two more weeks if everything goes according to plan, and will exit out the Southeastern part of South Dakota going towards Omaha.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

How Arizona senate candidates are reaching voters during COVID-19

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Carne Asada Seasoning

Updated: 1 hour ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Task force focuses on race relations in Rapid City

Updated: 9 hours ago
Where are race relations at in Rapid City? A task force aims to find out.

News

Keeping an eye on the road as bikes roll into town

Updated: 9 hours ago
Some safety tips to keep you, and visiting riders, safe on the road.

Latest News

News

Rally rumbles ahead despite the pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
Large scale events are being canceled for safety reasons across the nation -- but not in Sturgis.

News

Are Rapid City schools facing a teacher shortage?

Updated: 9 hours ago
Students may be heading back to class, but not all of their teachers are joining them.

News

RCAS delays vote on return to school plan

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Back to school plan delayed for RCAS

News

An 11-year-old Yorkie is a hero

Updated: 14 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Mental health taskforce

Updated: 14 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Plans to go back to school

Updated: 14 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.