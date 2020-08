RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Lorelei James is a best-selling New York Times and USA today author who lives in the Black Hills. With over 50+ novels strung out over 5 series, she releases ‘Want You to Want Me’ which focuses on an eccentric billionaire in St. Paul and the woman who requests his help to gain her dream job.

