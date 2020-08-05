A Very Pleasant Day of Weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunny skies with pleasantly warm temperatures can be expected today. Highs will be a couple of degrees below average, generally in the low to mid 80s.

A weak disturbance will trigger isolated thunderstorms Thursday in northeast Wyoming. That activity will spread east into western South Dakota Thursday evening and night. Gusty winds and frequent lightning will be likely with the storms, but they will be few in number.

Dry and hot weather returns Friday. Saturday will be hot but with a slight chance of storms in the afternoon, mainly east of Rapid City.

