Advertisement

South Dakota reports additional COVID-19 death Tuesday

It brings the state’s death total to 136
South Dakota reported 48 new COVID-with only two of them West River.
South Dakota reported 48 new COVID-with only two of them West River.(MGN Online)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State health officials confirmed 59 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday.

The latest victim was a man over the age of 80. The state did not record which county the man resided. It brings the state’s death total to 136.

The state has had 9,079 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in March. Currently, 935 of those cases are active.

Current hospitalizations rose by three to 42 on Tuesday.

The state processed 733 tests Tuesday, 8% of which came back positive.

[South Dakota's COVID-19 webste]

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New restaurant in Deadwood opens its doors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Blake Joseph
A new restaurant has opened its doors with an official ribbon-cutting in Deadwood Monday.

News

Trump claims authority to issue order on mail-in votes

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump claimed Monday that he has the authority to issue an executive order on mail-in ballots, whose increasing use, he argues, could increase election fraud and uncertainty, though it is is unclear what he could do to curtail the practice.

News

12 people hospitalized after hot air balloon crash in Wyoming

Updated: 2 hours ago
A dozen people were hospitalized in Wyoming on Monday after a hot air balloon crash, officials said.

Good Morning Black Hills

Dog saves owner from rattlesnake bite by Centennial Trail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Natalie Morris
Last Friday, Devin Diede was hiking with his wife Alex when they encountered a rattlesnake right before they stepped on to Centennial Trail by Sheridan Lake.

Latest News

News

Sports

Updated: 13 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Snitches

Updated: 13 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Mines new name

Updated: 13 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Deadwood Grants

Updated: 13 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

City Council

Updated: 14 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Post 22 punches ticket to final four

Updated: 14 hours ago
Post 22 sweeps 320 to reach state final four