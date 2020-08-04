Post 22 punches ticket to final four

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Post 22 swept Rapid City Post 320 in two games by finals of 7-4 and 14-1 to reach the final four of the South Dakota Class A State American Legion baseball tournament.

Bransen Kuehl hit two home runs and knocked in six RBIs in the clinching game.

Post 22 will be joined by Pierre, Renner and the winner of Brandon Valley-Mitchell from August 7th through the 9th in Rapid City at Pete Lien Memorial Field for the double elimination tournament because Fitzgerald Stadium is undergoing renovations.

