Be wary of Rally traffic as bikers populate roads

The rally is only a few days away which means more people are out on the roads.
Bikers and drivers are hitting the road.
By Cali Montana
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:27 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s that time of year again when bikers from all over the world take a trip to the Black Hills for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but it’s important to remember that safety while out on the road is a top priority.

As people gear up and hit the road for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle rally, it means more traffic throughout the Black Hills.

“Moving into the rally, we see an increased number of traffic, whether that be vendors coming into the area. Increased truck traffic, RVs, motorcycles, definitely see an increase in crashes this time of the year,” says a state trooper for South Dakota Highway Patrol, Trey Bedford.

Getting to your destination safely is key, which is why you want to give yourself extra time.

“More time to get to your destination, more time with your blinker on, more time checking your blind spots,” says Bedford.

Bedford says speed limits are reduced in numerous areas around the Black Hills, and temporary traffic devices are up.

“Put up temporary traffic safety devices just to assist with left-turning vehicles. Getting motorcycles across the roadway safely. We see a lot of crashes at intersections, so anytime we can control those intersections, it makes it a lot safer,” says Bedford.

And even though there are still a few days until the rally officially kicks off, bikers are already here.

“The rally is much stronger than it typically is at this point before the official date. We’re seeing much higher visitation, more people, and so there is more bickers here sooner. And we need to be in front of it if we want to be sure that everybody has a safe and enjoyable time here,” says the chief executive officer for Black Hills Harley Davidson, Al Rieman.

