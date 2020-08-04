Pennington County Republican Party alleges an American Flag was burned in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to a Facebook post from the Pennington County Republican Party an American Flag was taken off someone’s property in Rapid City and burned.

According to Jeff Holbrook, the party’s Pennington County chairperson the flag was burned on the homeowner’s property by a third party.

Holbrook who is also a veteran summed up his feeling on the incident in a single word.

“Honestly, anger. I have presented the flag to too many grieving family members,” Holbrook said. “I’ve stood by the casket of too many flag-draped caskets of young warriors who gave their lives to defend this country, so yes anger.”

Holbrook said he also considered removing his flag from his property at night but decided against it.

