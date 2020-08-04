Number of coronavirus cases linked to church camp tops 90

The number of COVID-19 cases inked to a Black Hills church camp is now up to 96. The South Dakota Department of Health says 44 of the 93 South Dakota cases have recovered and no one has had to be hospitalized. There have also been three cases out of the 43 out-of-state people at the camp. The Health Department says there were a total of 328 people at Camp Judson outside of Keystone. Just under a third of the South Dakota residents at the camp have now tested positive. The average age of the people coming down with the virus is 15 and They have ranged from the five-to-nine year old group all the way up to the 70-to-74 year old age group. The state says 77 percent of the cases are from Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties with nine percent coming from Pennington County.