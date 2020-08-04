Advertisement

Mass antelope poaching occurs in Campbell County

Game wardens found the six adult and one fawn antelope shot.
Courtesy: Wyoming Game &amp;amp; Fish
Courtesy: Wyoming Game &amp;amp; Fish (KGWN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - Game wardens want to find out who killed seven antelope in northeastern Wyoming.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department game wardens Levi Wood and Jacob Miller found the six adult and one fawn antelope shot July 22. The animals were near a road between the North Antelope Rochelle and Black Thunder coal mines in southern Campbell County.

They suspect the animals were killed a couple of days earlier, the Gillette News Record reported.

“To solve poaching cases like these, we really rely on the help of the public and someone’s willingness to come forward with information,” Wood said. “Even small, seemingly insignificant bits of information can help us piece together what happened and find out who is responsible.”

Anybody with information can call Miller at (307) 756-3357 or the state “Stop Poaching” hotline at (877) 943-3847, or text keyword “WGFD” to 847-411. Information leading to a conviction may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sturgis Rally

People are flocking to Sturgis from all over

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
It's almost time for the Sturgis rally, which means hundreds-of-thousands of bikers from around the world will be rumbling into the Black Hills.

News

Rapid City Area Schools could see a decrease in both students and teachers

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Could Rapid City schools have a teacher shortage this fall?

News

Be wary of Rally traffic as bikers populate roads

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
The rally is only a few days away which means more people are out on the roads.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

South Dakota reports additional COVID-19 death Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
State health officials confirmed 59 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday.

News

New restaurant in Deadwood opens its doors

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Blake Joseph
A new restaurant has opened its doors with an official ribbon-cutting in Deadwood Monday.

News

Trump claims authority to issue order on mail-in votes

Updated: 6 hours ago
President Donald Trump claimed Monday that he has the authority to issue an executive order on mail-in ballots, whose increasing use, he argues, could increase election fraud and uncertainty, though it is is unclear what he could do to curtail the practice.

News

12 people hospitalized after hot air balloon crash in Wyoming

Updated: 7 hours ago
A dozen people were hospitalized in Wyoming on Monday after a hot air balloon crash, officials said.

Good Morning Black Hills

Dog saves owner from rattlesnake bite by Centennial Trail

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Natalie Morris
Last Friday, Devin Diede was hiking with his wife Alex when they encountered a rattlesnake right before they stepped on to Centennial Trail by Sheridan Lake.