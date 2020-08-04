Advertisement

Man accused in string of robberies pleads not guilty

By Jack Caudill
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:46 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rapid City man accused in a string of armed robberies earlier this year makes his first appearance in federal court Monday morning.

Michael Daker, 58 years-old, is accused of robbing the YesWay and Loaf N Jug on Haines Avenue in Rapid City, the YesWay in Spearfish, the Motel 6 in Rapid City and the B-P Casino on Mountain View in Rapid City.

Daker pleaded not guilty to five counts of interference with commerce by robbery. Magistrate judge Daneta Wollmann ordered Daker to be held in jail until his trial. Daker was arrested on March 13 after the robbery of the B-P Casino.

