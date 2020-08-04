Advertisement

How the pandemic affects small town school reopenings

Bison School District serves only 140 students but a plan is in place to open in the next two weeks.
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:35 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -All school districts are trying to come up with a plan on how to reopoen schools.

But how much more of a problem does this pose for smaller towns?

Bison School District serves 140 students.

Since there tends to be only eight to 10 students per elementary classroom, social distance may not be a tough task.

The school district will space out furniture, lockers and have assigned seats for students.

Students will have a temperature check every morning and if during the school day a kid gets a fever, they will be instructed to put a mask on and be sent home.

Each classroom and bus will also have a sanitation kit.

The school district received $40,000 in CARES funds to help pay for Plexi glass shields, face shields for student lab work and foggers to help disinfect classrooms.

Online learning will be an option for families with internet connectivity not posing a problem since West River Cooperative Telephone Company is working with the district.

Next week, teachers will be trained to use Google Classroom.

”So they will be running their regular classroom during the day at school but uploading all their materials to Google Classroom every day. So that if we do have a kid out sick for two weeks or so they can access their learning through Google classroom,” Bison School District Superintendent Marilyn Azevedo said.

Their school doors will open on August 17th.

