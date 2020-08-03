YMCA provides fun programming to keep kids safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The YMCA of Rapid city youth programming is providing wonderful opportunities during this unusual time while keeping children and kids safe. YMCA programming is designed around keeping groups small and encouraging a “family” setting as the YMCA staff guides the children and kids in growth and development. The YMCA has several job openings that would allow others to be a part of children’s lives and a part of the Y mission.

