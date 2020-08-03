South Dakota Mines unveils new logo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Earlier today the South Dakota School of Mines unveiled their new name and logo.

Their previous ‘M’ logo was always accompanied by the full name, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, due to a requirement by the University of Michigan.

Now with this new logo. it gives the university a sense of brand cohesiveness they didn’t have before.

In a press release, the university says, “Borrowing the historic, yet timeless, black lettering of the university’s official seal, the new mark conveys a sense of calculated movement with lines that transition from thick to thin and precise notched corners that evoke a sense of progressive curiosity.”

The logo isn’t the only thing that has changed, University President Jim Rankin says the school has gone by many different names in the past and they have now figured out a new call name.

”We went back and just simplified it to South Dakota Mines, the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology is still our official name, we haven’t changed that, but our call name is going to be South Dakota Mines now and just standardize on that.”

Over the next few weeks, the university will be rolling out the new branding across campus.

