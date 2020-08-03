Advertisement

South Dakota Mines unveils new logo

Courtesy of South Dakota Mines.
Courtesy of South Dakota Mines.(South Dakota Mines)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Earlier today the South Dakota School of Mines unveiled their new name and logo.

Their previous ‘M’ logo was always accompanied by the full name, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, due to a requirement by the University of Michigan.

Now with this new logo. it gives the university a sense of brand cohesiveness they didn’t have before.

In a press release, the university says, “Borrowing the historic, yet timeless, black lettering of the university’s official seal, the new mark conveys a sense of calculated movement with lines that transition from thick to thin and precise notched corners that evoke a sense of progressive curiosity.”

The logo isn’t the only thing that has changed, University President Jim Rankin says the school has gone by many different names in the past and they have now figured out a new call name.

”We went back and just simplified it to South Dakota Mines, the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology is still our official name, we haven’t changed that, but our call name is going to be South Dakota Mines now and just standardize on that.”

Over the next few weeks, the university will be rolling out the new branding across campus.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Rapid City Police ask for community’s help with recent high profile cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Community help can be the missing piece to an investigation.

News

South Dakota awarded $6.8M for education during COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded South Dakota $6.8 million to support the state’s efforts in serving students during the coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath.

News

Monday Custer Street homicide under police investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
A shooting incident on Custer Street is being investigated as a homicide after the victim died in the hospital due to injuries.

Latest News

News

More than 9,000 total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota

Updated: 6 hours ago
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

News

250K expected to come to Sturgis Rally, stirring virus concerns

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 250,000 people are expected to rumble through western South Dakota, seeking the freedom of cruising the boundless landscapes in a state that has skipped lockdowns.

Local

Rapid City female featured on Missing Persons Monday lacks photo

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Ravnsborg highlights each case weekly to keep up the awareness

News

Pandemic weddings adjust to CDC guidlines

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:49 PM MDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Center for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations for large group gathers during the pandemic have changed everything from graduations to weddings. Couples have to decide if the wedding bells will still ring as planned.

News

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally hasn’t even started and the streets are full of visitors

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:42 PM MDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally doesn’t officially start till Friday but it seems bikers and tourists are showing up early.

News

UPDATE: Morrison’s family speaks out regarding Sunday night

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 1:49 PM MDT
Rapid City Police look for teen involved in a shooting.