Advertisement

South Dakota awarded $6.8M for education during COVID-19

While 39 states applied for funding, only 11 states, including South Dakota, were awarded grants.
(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Education has awarded South Dakota $6.8 million to support the state’s efforts in serving students during the coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath.

While 39 states applied for funding, only 11 states, including South Dakota, were awarded grants.

“During school closures in the spring, we saw that those schools providing competency-based instruction, or what’s often called ‘customized’ or ‘personalized’ learning, were better able to keep more of their students engaged in distance learning,” said Secretary of Education Ben Jones. “This three-year grant will help us build on those successes and further develop that kind of learning model across South Dakota.”

The grant money will help a group of 30 schools pursue new course options in personalized, competency-based education and provide coursework for more than 1,600 South Dakota teachers and principals.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Monday Custer Street homicide under police investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
A shooting incident on Custer Street is being investigated as a homicide after the victim died in the hospital due to injuries.

News

More than 9,000 total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

News

250K expected to come to Sturgis Rally, stirring virus concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 250,000 people are expected to rumble through western South Dakota, seeking the freedom of cruising the boundless landscapes in a state that has skipped lockdowns.

Local

Rapid City female featured on Missing Persons Monday lacks photo

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Ravnsborg highlights each case weekly to keep up the awareness

Latest News

News

Pandemic weddings adjust to CDC guidlines

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Center for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations for large group gathers during the pandemic have changed everything from graduations to weddings. Couples have to decide if the wedding bells will still ring as planned.

News

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally hasn’t even started and the streets are full of visitors

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally doesn’t officially start till Friday but it seems bikers and tourists are showing up early.

News

UPDATE: RCPD looking for teen connected to Friday shooting

Updated: 23 hours ago
Rapid City Police look for teen involved in a shooting.

News

Zumba in the Park

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:20 AM MDT
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Spearfish rec center turned daycare

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:17 AM MDT
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Back to school eye exam

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:12 AM MDT
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox