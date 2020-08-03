Rapid City Police Department is asking for community help with recent high profile cases

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In recent days, the Rapid City Police Department has had two high profile cases, where they are asking for community help.

Rapid City police department captain John Olson, said community help can be the missing piece to an investigation and is critical in solving some cases.

He said the public has more eyes and ears out in the community than the department does.

He added that officers can't do their job without the public letting them know what's happening.

"We can look at the scene and we can get information based on what the inanimate objects are in the area, what the scene looks like, what a weapon or whatever it is, but really, the critical information that we gather most of the time for these cases, comes from witnesses that actually see something," said Olson.

He also said “if you see something, say something”, it helps bring people to justice.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.