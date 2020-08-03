Advertisement

Nice Weather to Start the Week; A Few Storms Tuesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:53 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be a continuation of the weekend’s weather pattern with sunny skies and slightly below normal temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the southeast.

An upper level trough will move across southern Canada Tuesday into Wednesday. This will trigger a few thunderstorms in Wyoming today, of which a few may move into western South Dakota late tonight. Tuesday will be a more active day with scattered thunderstorms likely. One or two storms could be strong to severe Tuesday with hail and gusty winds.

Wednesday will be a dry day, but there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms again on Thursday with warmer temperatures.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunshine to start the work week, storm chances Tuesday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Gontarek
Sunshine to start the work week, storm chances Tuesday

Forecast

More sunshine and cooler temps. Storm threat next week.

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:38 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
More sunshine and cooler temps. Storm threat by next week.

Forecast

Cooler air and sunshine for the first weekend of August!

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:33 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler air and sunshine for the first weekend of August!

Forecast

Warmer today with an isolated thunderstorm possible; Cooler this weekend!

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:53 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview forecast

Latest News

Forecast

Isolated showers Friday and Saturday, but a cooler start for August

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:36 PM MDT
Isolated showers Friday and Saturday, but a cooler start to August

Forecast

Lingering isolated showers today and tomorrow; cooler this weekend!

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:56 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Skyview forecast center forecast

Forecast

Still cool with a couple of storms Thursday

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:03 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Heavy rain this evening could lead to some localized flooding.

Forecast

KEVN forecast

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM MDT

Forecast

Locally heavy rainfall possible today

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:29 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Morning Forecast

Forecast

Showers and storms through Thursday

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:13 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Showers and thunderstorms over the next few days will produce heavy rainfall for some.