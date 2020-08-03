Advertisement

More than 9,000 total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota

There are 946 are currently active cases in the state
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:22 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The 55 new cases bring the state total to 9,020. Of those cases, 946 are currently active. The state reported 30 new recoveries, increasing overall recoveries to 7,939.

Pennington County accounted for 19 of those new cases today.

Three new hospitalizations were also reported as 39 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized. 838 South Dakotans in total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

No new deaths were reported Monday. Deaths remain at 135.

