Advertisement

Black Hills Special Services Cooperative commits to stronger communities

By Blake Joseph
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:17 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pam Lange, Deputy Executive Director from Black Hill Special Services Cooperative is dedicated to the Collaborative Community Art Project. The project is funded through the South Dakota Community Foundation, 21st Century Programs, and the SD Statewide Family Engagement Center.

Blake Joseph spoke with Pam to get her take on where things are going especially during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Good Morning Black Hills

YMCA provides fun programming to keep kids safe

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Blake Joseph
Blake Joseph interviews CEO for info

Morning

Good Morning Black Hills - VOD - YMCA OF RAPID CITY

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

Morning

Good Morning Black Hills - VOD - BHSS

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

Local

Rapid City female featured on Missing Persons Monday lacks photo

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Ravnsborg highlights each case weekly to keep up the awareness

Latest News

News

Pandemic weddings adjust to CDC guidlines

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Center for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations for large group gathers during the pandemic have changed everything from graduations to weddings. Couples have to decide if the wedding bells will still ring as planned.

News

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally hasn’t even started and the streets are full of visitors

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally doesn’t officially start till Friday but it seems bikers and tourists are showing up early.

News

UPDATE: RCPD looking for teen connected to Friday shooting

Updated: 19 hours ago
Rapid City Police look for teen involved in a shooting.

News

Zumba in the Park

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:20 AM MDT
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Spearfish rec center turned daycare

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:17 AM MDT
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Back to school eye exam

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:12 AM MDT
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox