Activists paddle around Pactola for their cause

Despite having to park elsewhere and walking a mile to the meeting point at the already full North Boat Launch parking lot, the Rapid Creek Watershed members were ready for an activity to address their cause combined with recreation.

The project’s spokesperson says, they want to make Pactola Reservoir and upper Rapid Creek Watershed a federally recognized recreational area, and be protected from any mining operation which may affect the water quality.

”So we’re going to be paddling around the lake, and boating around the lake, with our petitions, letting people know about our action, as well as asking them to sign our petition, and really just about outreach and education today.”

Rapid Creek Watershed Action chose Pactola Reservoir for their event and hope people who enjoy the lake would also appreciate the importance of water quality.

