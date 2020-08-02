The pandemic causes some couples to postpone their weddings and others to stick with their original plan

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Center for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations for large group gathers during the pandemic have changed everything from graduations to weddings. Couples have to decide if the wedding bells will still ring as planned.

May and June tend to be the perfect months to walk down the aisle but Vendor, Complete Weddings, says they noticed a change in the weddings planned for those months.

"People who had their weddings planned for like May and June quickly followed suit, and then started transferring those into later of 2020 or into 2021. There were a couple of weddings throughout that time period that we were apart of, and actually they looked very normal," said Reed Beldin, Complete Weddings + Events owner.

Newly married Rochelle Stahl, decided to still have her wedding. But, the guest list went from a whopping 350 to just14.

"Truly, we kind of changed everything. There's not a lot that stayed the same as we'd originally planned and most of that was up to us and that was our decision," said Stahl. "Obviously, if there were not a pandemic we would have had our normal wedding celebration as we have been planning since March of 2019."

Stahl says she had to purchase a dress at last-minute and served a homecooked meal instead...after the celebration.

"One of the big changes that we made was changing our venue and os instead of at Custer State Park as we had planned, we just had it at my parents' house in the Black Hills and just in the living room," said Stahl. "We cleared it out a few days before, the entire great room."

Beldin says many couples are thinking about celebrating the one year mark instead in 2021 with a party or perhaps a vow renewal.

An idea Mr. and Mrs. Stahl are looking forward to.

